Crew of Vietnamese fishing boat injured in an attack in the South China Sea, state media say

HANOI (AP) — Vietnam’s state media say a Vietnamese fishing boat was attacked in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by both China and Vietnam, and 10 crew members sustained injuries. They say the Vietnamese boat radioed Sunday to report the attack in the South China Sea, saying three fishermen suffered broken limbs and seven others received other injuries. It was not clear what country’s boat attacked the Vietnamese vessel. Local officials say they have nothing to add to the state media report.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.