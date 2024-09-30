Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand has called him something special. Martin Scorsese called working with him one of his life’s highlights. Jimmy Webb hoped for Godspeed. Melissa Etheridge wrote of his beautiful heart. Those celebrities and more have reacted to the death of country superstar and actor Kris Kristofferson. Kristofferson died at his Hawaii home Saturday surrounded by family. He was 88. Dolly Parton called him a great writer actor and friend. LeAnne Rimes said her friend was an epic human with the biggest heart. Reba McEntire said Kristofferson was a gentleman and kind soul. To Wynonna Judd, he was one of her favorite people on the planet.

