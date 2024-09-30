A man is convicted in the killing of noted Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A judge has convicted a man of obstructing the investigation into the assassination of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco and sentenced him to five years in prison. The conviction of Edilson Barbosa dos Santos was the first in the 2018 shooting death of Franco, who was prominent as the only Black woman on the council and as a bisexual. Dos Santos was accused of dismantling a car used in the drive-by shooting, and his convicted was published Monday by the Rio de Janeiro state court. Former policeman Ronnie Lessa has confessed to killing Franco as part of a plea bargain, but he has yet to be sentenced.

