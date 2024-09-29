Valentino’s new designer puts on maximalist Paris ready-to-wear debut

PARIS (AP) — Alessandro Michele’s Valentino debut signaled a transformation, with a stage set like a living room in flux, evoking a sense of renewal. His “maximalist-lite” collection blended Gucci’s exuberance with Valentino’s heritage, featuring feathers, vintage-inspired lingerie, flowers and feathers instead of fur. Familiar Valentino silhouettes, like nipped-waist dresses and iconic Valentino red gowns, were playfully reinterpreted. Michele brought his distinct vision, celebrating eclectic aesthetics over strict house codes. Jared Leto’s presence among the front-row VIPs underscored Michele’s Hollywood appeal. This debut captured Michele’s evolution, prioritizing personal flair while respecting Valentino’s legacy.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.