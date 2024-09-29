Taiwan detects China’s test-firing of missiles

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says it detected multiple waves of missile firings within China, days after Beijing said it successfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile. The ministry said in a statement Sunday that the missile firings were carried out by China’s Rocket Force and the Chinese military in Inner Mongolia as well as Gansu and Qinghai provinces and the Xinjiang region in western China. Taiwan said it would continuously monitor developments and that its air defenses would maintain a high level of vigilance and alert.

