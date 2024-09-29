Missing a beat, streaming service Spotify is back after a temporary outage

NEW YORK (AP) — The music streaming service Spotify was down temporarily on Sunday. More than 40,000 people reported outages with the music platform on downdetector.com, which allows users to report problems with popular apps and services. Spotify wrote on X that the company was aware of issues and was checking them out. About an hour later the streaming service said everything was looking better. Spotify users complained about the outage disrupting workout routines and plans to stream a playlist at a child’s birthday party. Millions of people use Spotify, which was the largest streaming service in 2023.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.