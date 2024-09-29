A powerful typhoon is lashing northern Philippine islands
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon is lashing the northernmost islands of the Philippines, where officials are warning of “potentially very destructive” damage to coastal villages. Typhoon Krathon was last tracked Monday over the coastal waters of Balintang island off the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes with sustained winds blowing up to 109 mph and stronger gusts. Authorites have evacuated villagers and shut down schools and inter-island ferries. The slow-moving Krathon is blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon when it veers northeastward Tuesday toward Taiwan.