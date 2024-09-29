A brush fire prompts evacuations in the Gila River Indian Community southwest of Phoenix

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (AP) — Crews were trying to contain a brush fire Sunday that prompted evacuations in the Gila River Indian Community southwest of Phoenix, authorities said.

Tribal officials said the fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a dry river bottom and was estimated at 415 acres (167 hectares) by nightfall. The cause of the fire is being investigated, authorities said.

They said the blaze was still at zero containment Sunday morning. Tribal officials didn’t immediately disclose how many people were at an evacuation site but said there has been no damage to homes or structures and no reported injuries.

Arizona Public Service crews were preparing repair downed power lines.

As of 2020, the Gila River Indian Community’s population was listed at slightly more than 14,000.