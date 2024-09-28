The sole candidate for Macao’s leader pledges to diversify the casino city’s economy

HONG KONG (AP) — The sole candidate in the election for Macao’s next leader has pledged to diversify the economy of the Chinese casino city, a goal previously laid out by Beijing. Sam Hou-fai, the city’s former top judge, told reporters on Saturday that the diversification is a key issue he must address. He told election committee members who will vote on Oct. 13 that the city learnt a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic. Macao’s tourism and gaming industries suffered a big slump because of the virus controls. Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed hopes that the former Portuguese colony can promote healthy and sustainable economic development. Macao is the only place in China where casinos are legal.

