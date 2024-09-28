Suspect killed and 2 Georgia officers wounded in shooting during suspected gun store burglary

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia police officers were wounded and a man was killed during a shooting inside a suburban Atlanta retailer that calls itself the world’s largest gun store. Smyrna Police Chief Keith Zgonc says the officers were investigating reports of gunfire and a burglary around midnight when they found the suspect inside Adventure Outdoors, which has more than 18,000 guns in stock. Zgonc says the suspect shot at the officers, who returned fire and killed him. Zgonc says both officers were hospitalized and expected to survive their wounds. Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.