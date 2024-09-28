Russian strikes on a medical center kill 7 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say at least seven people have died in two consecutive Russian drone strikes on a medical center in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine. Sumy lies some 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since Aug. 6. Ukraine’s air force also said it had shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight at the country, as well as two of the four missiles. City authorities in Kyiv said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.