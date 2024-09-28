Skip to Content
One person died, others brought to hospitals after bus crashed on interstate in Phoenix

Published 11:00 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and others were taken to hospitals after the commercial bus they were traveling in crashed early Saturday morning on Interstate 10.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the crash, said one person had died.

Seventeen of the 23 people on the bus were brought to hospitals, mostly with minor injuries, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

