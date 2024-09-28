Biden calls the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a ‘measure of justice’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror. The comments come after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier Saturday that Nasrallah, one of the organization’s founders, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. Biden also said that Hezbollah under Nasrallah’s watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.

