Trump is set to respond to Harris on immigration during his visit to a small Wisconsin town

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is set to make a campaign stop in a small western Wisconsin town where a Venezuelan national allegedly attacked a woman. Trump’s visit to Prairie du Chien on Saturday comes as Republicans work to parlay frustration over illegal immigration into votes for Trump. Prairie du Chien police this month arrested a 26-year-old Venezuelan after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her and attacking her daughter. Police have said the man is affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang and was in the country illegally.

