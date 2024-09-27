Shohei Ohtani steals 57th base, passes Ichiro Suzuki for most by a Japanese-born player

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stole base No. 57 in the second inning Friday night against Colorado to pass Ichiro Suzuki for the most in a single season by a Japanese-born player.

Suzuki played for Seattle, the New York Yankees, Miami and then briefly returned to the Mariners over a career that spanned parts of 19 seasons.

Ohtani has now successfully stolen 34 straight bases without getting caught. It’s the second-longest streak in franchise history, trailing only Davey Lopes’ 38 in a row in 1975.

Ohtani is 57 of 61 on stolen-base attempts the season. He also has an National League-leading 53 homers as he chases a possible Triple Crown. He entered the night with a .305 average, which trailed Luis Arráez (.312) and Marcell Ozuna (.310)

In addition, Ohtani is second in franchise history with 401 total bases. Babe Herman set the record of 416 in 1930.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB