Quentin Johnston’s quick start this season for the Chargers doesn’t surprise his coaches

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston might be surprising fantasy football players with his start to the season. However, his strong play isn’t a shock to his offensive coordinator.

“I said when I first got here that he’s got immense talent, and it’s great to see him starting to tap into it and realize it,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week.

Johnston has three touchdowns after having two last season. He leads the Chargers (2-1) in receiving yards (133) and is tied for the lead in receptions (10) ahead of Sunday’s game against visiting Kansas City (3-0).

During his first media availability in February, Roman compared Johnston to one of his former receivers during his two-year tenure with Buffalo because of his movement skills and the way he challenged defensive backs.

That receiver was Sammy Watkins. Like Johnston, Watkins struggled as a rookie in Buffalo before having what would turn out to be career bests in receiving yards (1,047) and touchdowns (nine) in 2015, which was Roman’s first season as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. Watkins played nine seasons with five teams, with his first three in Buffalo after being the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Johnston also has two receptions of at least 25 yards, equaling his total from last season. This season, both have gone for touchdowns, including a 27-yard grab last week at Pittsburgh, where he was wide open on a go route after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got caught slow-footed in coverage.

“It’s a better start than last year, which is always a positive, but I always look for self-improvement from week to week,” Johnston said.

Coach Jim Harbaugh also had confidence in Johnston from the day he was hired in late January. The clean slate with a new coaching staff allowed Johnston to quickly move on from a disappointing rookie campaign, when he had 38 receptions for 431 yards.

The play Johnston is remembered most for last year was one of his two dropped passes. Late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 loss at Green Bay, he had at least 4 yards on cornerback Carrington Valentine, but Justin Herbert’s deep pass went off his hands at the Packers 35-yard line. A catch would have led to a 70-yard touchdown.

So far, Johnston has not had a drop and has caught 10 of his 13 targets.

“When I started the offseason I knew I had to be better, but there wasn’t any added pressure,” Johnston said. “Knowing the coaches have confidence in you makes everything that much better. It makes everything fun and makes you play free but within their style of play.”

Harbaugh stopped short of saying Johnston has emerged as the Chargers’ top receiver but lauded his continued improvement.

“You can see he is making quick decisions due to his ability to read and recognize coverages,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a very high ceiling, so hopefully, he can continue to chase that.”

The good news for Johnston and the Chargers’ offense is that Herbert is on track to start on Sunday. Herbert was limited in practice all three days this week but did more than last week, when his most extensive work was throwing on the side one day.

Herbert, though, will be missing offensive left tackle Rashaun Slater, who has a pectoral injury. Right tackle Joe Alt has not practiced this week because of an MCL sprain and was listed as questionable.

Linebackers Joey Bosa (hip) and Junior Colson (hamstring) were ruled out on Friday.

