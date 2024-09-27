Prince Harry’s Sentebale organization leading initiative to support young people in Southern Africa

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry’s latest philanthropic move will gather world business leaders and philanthropists to work towards fostering prosperity in Southern African communities. With a specific focus on young people and the issues impacting their growth and development, the organization Harry co-founded in 2006 called Sentebale will bring together leaders from Google and other organizations for a series of meetings and discussions in Lesotho and Johannesburg in early October. The group will work with the organization to brainstorm concrete ways to enhance health, wealth generation, and climate resilience in Southern African regions.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.