Nebraska to become last Big Ten school to sell alcohol at football games in 2025 if regents give OK
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska would sell alcohol at Memorial Stadium in 2025 if the university’s Board of Regents gives its approval at its next meeting. The proposal is listed on the agenda for the October meeting in Kearney next Friday and was first reported by The Omaha World-Herald. Nebraska would become the last of the 18 Big Ten schools to sell alcohol at football games. Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan and Michigan State began alcohol sales at their stadiums this year. Northwestern would be the only Big Ten school that does not sell alcohol.