Jacob deGrom pitches 4 solid innings and the Texas Rangers hit 4 homers in a 5-2 win over the Angels

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched four innings of one-run ball, and Wyatt Langford and Adolis García hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of the Texas Rangers’ 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

DeGrom allowed four hits and struck out five in his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery two weeks ago. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up 11 hits and two runs over 10 2/3 innings in his three starts this month.

Carson Kelly homered, doubled and singled for the Rangers, who are wrapping up their seventh losing season in eight years after winning the World Series last fall. Marcus Semien added his 23rd homer in the ninth for his third hit of the night.

Daniel Robert (4-4) pitched the sixth inning for Texas. Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his 32nd save in 33 chances.

Niko Kavadas had an RBI double for the Angels, who took their team-record 97th loss in the worst season in franchise history. When the Detroit Tigers clinched a wild-card spot earlier Friday, they left the Halos in sole possession of the majors’ longest postseason drought at 10 years.

Los Angeles has lost four straight and 13 of 16 heading into the final weekend of its major league-worst ninth consecutive losing season.

Reid Detmers (4-9) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts over five innings for the Angels, but the left-hander also yielded four runs on eight hits, including three homers.

Semien singled on Detmers’ first pitch, and Langford brought him home with the 15th homer of his standout rookie season. García then connected for his 25th homer, inciting a few boos from the long-suffering Orange County fans.

Jack López doubled and scored on Eric Wagaman’s single in the first for Los Angeles. López doubled again in the third, giving him two in his first two career at-bats against deGrom, who entered the game with a .211 opponents’ batting average over his 11-year career.

Kelly connected in the fourth inning for his first homer since Aug. 11 and his second since joining Texas in a trade with Detroit two months ago.

After Matt Festa relieved deGrom before the fifth, Gustavo Campero singled, stole second and scored on Kavadas’ double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: LF Ezequiel Duran returned from the paternity list. … RHP Kumar Rocker and RHP Jack Leiter were optioned to the minors. Both are done for the season because they combined to pitch eight innings Thursday.

Angels: SS Zach Neto (right shoulder irritation) and 1B Nolan Schanuel (lower leg bruise) sat out after getting hurt earlier in the week in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Longtime Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA) takes the mound for Texas against Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.24), who goes after his third victory in September after an inconsistent season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB