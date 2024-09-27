In global game of influence, China turns to a cheap and effective tool: fake news
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In its bid for global influence, China is expanding its use of propaganda and fake news throughout the world, often disguising it with fake journalists and dubious sites posing as legitimate news sources. That is according to experts and security officials, who say Beijing sees the efforts as a cost-effective way to spread pro-China content and compete with the West. Sometimes, China’s propaganda can be hard to detect. Researchers have identified networks of websites that mimic local newspapers as well as outlets like The New York Times in an effort to deliver false and misleading claims to an audience around the world.