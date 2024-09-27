Gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson treated for burns received at appearance, campaign says

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson received burns during a campaign appearance in his bid for governor, but his campaign says he is in good spirits and will continue on the campaign trail. The campaign says Robinson was attending the Mayberry Truck Show in Mount Airy on Friday evening when he was injured. A campaign spokesperson says Robinson was treated at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy for second-degree burns. The campaign says he is excited to return to the campaign trail Saturday morning. No details have been provided about how and where the burns occurred. He is running against Democrat Josh Stein for governor.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.