Fed’s favored inflation gauge shows cooling price pressures, clearing way for more rate cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure provided the latest sign that price pressures are easing, a trend that is expected to fuel further Fed interest rate cuts. Prices rose just 0.1% from July to August, down from the previous month’s 0.2% increase. Compared with a year earlier, inflation fell to 2.2%, down from 2.5% the previous month and barely above the Fed’s 2% inflation target. The cooling of inflation might be helping to erode former President Donald Trump’s polling advantage on the economy. In a survey last week by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, respondents were nearly equally split on whether Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris would do a better job on the economy.

