Brazilian lake shocks park visitors with its bright green transformation

SAO PAULO (AP) — The lake in Sao Paulo’s iconic Ibirapuera Park has turned green in recent weeks, as Brazil grapples with a historic drought, both amusing and alarming parkgoers. Its verdant color stems from a combination of an algal bloom, abundant nutrients, high temperatures and a lack of rain in the Brazilian metropolis, Sao Paulo’s City Hall said in a statement Thursday. The lake’s green hue is only the latest reflection of desperate climate conditions. Earlier this month, the drought turned Sao Paulo’s Pinheiros River green, also due to an algae bloom. And the city’s skies became grey, filled with smoke from distant fires in the Amazon rainforest.

