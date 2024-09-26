Skip to Content
News

Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger out for Spirit’s match at Angel City on Friday night

By
Published 12:27 PM

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman did not travel with the team for Friday night’s game at Angel City because of a back spasm that forced her to leave a match last weekend.

Spirit coach Jonatan Giraldez also said defender Casey Krueger (adductor) didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles. Both Rodman and Krueger were on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Giraldez said Rodman’s back was not a “big injury” but there was no timeline for her return. He also said Krueger’s injury was not serious.

The Spirit have already clinched a spot in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs with five games remaining in the regular season.

Rodman fell to the ground in the 75th minute of the Spirit’s game against Kansas City last Friday after contact with Current forward Temwa Chawinga.

She tried to walk off the field but eventually went to the locker room in a wheelchair. The 22-year-old later returned to the bench. The Spirit lost 3-0 to the Current.

Rodman’s agent, Mike Senkowski, told The Washington Post that she had a “intense back spasm.” Rodman, who has eight goals for the Spirit, has a history of back spasms.

Krueger started the match against Kansas City but was subbed out at the half. It was not clear when she was injured.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content