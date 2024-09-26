Suspect arrested after Tucson junior college student killed on the University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tucson junior college student on the University of Arizona campus has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

University police said Ryan Romero-Encinas, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident at a Tucson apartment complex.

Authorities said Romero-Encinas is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi.

Court officials said documents in the case weren’t immediately available ahead of Romero-Encinas’ initial court appearance Thursday where a judge was expected to set bond. Police didn’t disclose whether Romero-Encinas is a student at the University of Arizona.

University police have scheduled a news conference Thursday to release more information about the shooting.

They said Jamshidi was shot late Sunday night after a fight with the suspect at the school’s volleyball courts near the Arizona-Sonoran dormitory.

Jamshidi died at the scene and witnesses gave police a description of the shooter.

At the time of his death, Jamshidi was attending Pima Community College and taking classes in building and construction technology.

He grew up in Afghanistan before he and his family moved to Tucson in 2021.