Somali-Canadian rapper K’naan charged with 2010 sexual assault in Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Canadian rapper K’naan who is known for the global hit “Wavin’ Flag” has been charged over an alleged sexual assault in Quebec City dating back more than 14 years. A charge sheet filed at the courthouse in Quebec City on Thursday said the rapper is charged with one count of sexual assault from July 2010. The arrest warrant alleges the assault took place between July 16 and July 17, 2010. Those are dates that coincide with the musician’s appearance at Quebec City’s popular Festival d’été de Québec. The rapper’s given name is Keinan Abdi Warsame. His lawyers weren’t immediately available for comment.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.