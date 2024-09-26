Police in small Mississippi city discriminate against Black residents, Justice Department finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department investigation has found that police in a majority Black Mississippi city discriminate against Black people, use excessive force and retaliate against people who criticize them. A Justice Department report released Thursday says the Lexington Police Department has a “persistent pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct.” The Justice Department launched an investigation following accusations that officers used excessive force and arrested people without justification. The Justice Department the police department “has created a system where officers can relentlessly violate the law.” A Lexington Police Department staff member who answered a phone call seeking comment said Police Chief Charles Henderson was not immediately available for an interview.

