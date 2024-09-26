Naomi Campbell barred from being charity trustee in England and Wales

LONDON (AP) — British supermodel Naomi Campbell has been barred from being a charity trustee in England and Wales for five years after the poverty charity she founded nearly two decades ago was deemed to have been “poorly governed” with “inadequate financial management.” Following a three-year investigation into the financial activities of “Fashion for Relief,” the Charity Commission said Thursday that it had found “multiple instances of misconduct and/or mismanagement,” and that only 8.5% of the charity’s overall expenditure went on charitable grants in a six-year period from 2016. she was “extremely concerned” by the findings of the regulator and that an investigation on her part was underway.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.