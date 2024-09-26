Local teacher wins “The Price is Right”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The price was right for one local drama and english teacher at Gila Ridge High School who won.



Dylan Lally says he was initially invited to be an audience member at "American Idol." After seeing his high energy in the crowd, he was invited to be a contestant for "The Price is Right".

He said he never expected to win and was shocked when his name was called. He says some of his students even saw the show and have been sharing their excitement around the school.

Dylan won some cash and a 3 person trip to a cabin in Lake Tahoe. He says he’s excited to take his mom, step dad, and best friend on the trip next year. He also shares some advice for the next show contestants.

“If you want to learn anything from me, every dollar counts," said Dylan Lally.

Congratulations on your big win Dylan, and we hope you enjoy your trip.