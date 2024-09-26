Ex-Chili Peppers guitarist denies a manslaughter charge in the death of a pedestrian

Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, a former Red Hot Chili Peppers member who has also played with Pearl Jam, pleaded not guilty through his attorney Thursday to a misdemeanor manslaughter charge in the death of a pedestrian.

Authorities say Klinghoffer, 44, was driving an SUV and making a left turn in Alhambra, California, just east of Los Angeles on March 18 when he hit 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who was walking in a crosswalk. Sanchez was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Klinghoffer was charged on Aug. 29 with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, a misdemeanor that can bring a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

His lawyer, Blair Berk, entered the plea for him in an Alhambra courtroom. She did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Sanchez’s daughter filed a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against Klinghoffer in July. The lawsuit alleges Klinghoffer was driving with no plates and holding a phone at the time of the collision.

Lawyers for Ashley Sanchez had been publicly and vocally critical of police for not bringing charges for months after Israel Sanchez’s death.

Klinghoffer played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009 to 2019. He replaced longtime member John Frusciante, who has since returned to the band.

The role led to Klinghoffer’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making him among the youngest members.

He has since played as a touring and session guitarist for Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction. He has played on recordings for dozens of other artists.