Detroit judge who put teen in handcuffs during field trip is demoted to speeding tickets

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit judge who was temporarily removed after ordering a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip is back on the bench. But Kenneth King now is assigned to speeding tickets and other relatively minor offenses. King lost courtroom duties in August and was ordered into social-emotional training by the chief judge at 36th District Court. Instead of handling major felonies, he returned this week to the court’s traffic division. King got in trouble for singling out a 15-year-old girl for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while visiting his courtroom.

