Chiefs seek to continue winning ways, road streak against Chargers

Kansas City (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Chiefs by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Chiefs 2-1; Chargers 2-1.

Series record: Chiefs lead 69-57-1.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Chargers 13-12 in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 7.

Last week: Chiefs beat Atlanta 22-17; Chargers lost to Pittsburgh 20-10.

Chiefs offense: overall (14), rush (15), pass (12), scoring (T-7).

Chiefs defense: overall (25), rush (T-13), pass (28), scoring (T-15).

Chargers offense: overall (25), rush (7), pass (31), scoring (T-17).

Chargers defense: overall (6), rush (6), pass (10), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Chiefs minus-2; Chargers plus-3.

Chiefs player to watch

Travis Kelce has been blanketed by opposing defenses so far this season, catching just eight passes for 69 yards. Some believe the soon-to-be 35-year-old Chiefs tight end has lost a step, but Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes insist that defenses are simply paying more attention to him. That’s a big reason why wide receiver Rashee Rice has been so productive.

Chargers player to watch

WR Quentin Johnston caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in Pittsburgh, his third in two games this season after managing just two scores during his disappointing rookie season. If the Chiefs focus their attention elsewhere, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Johnston will have to make plays when the opportunity presents itself, especially off play action.

Key matchup

Chargers TE Will Dissly vs. Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton. Kansas City is struggling to cover tight ends through the first three weeks of the season. Baltimore’s Isaiah Likely had nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, Mike Gesicki led the way with seven grabs and 91 yards for Cincinnati, and Kyle Pitts ripped off a 50-yard catch for Atlanta. Dissly isn’t a flashy pass catcher on par with those others, but this might be the perfect time for coach Jim Harbaugh and coordinator Greg Roman to feature him given the uncertainty elsewhere on offense.

Key injuries

The Chiefs had no injuries after their win last Sunday night in Atlanta. … Chargers QB Justin Herbert looks to be on track to play despite spraining his ankle against the Steelers. … The offensive line might be in trouble as RT Joe Alt (knee), LT Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and RG Trey Pipkins III (foot) are all hurt. … Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip) is another major question mark.

Series notes

Kansas City has won five in a row over Los Angeles. … The Chiefs have won all four games against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, but each of those have been one-possession games, with two decided in overtime. … Harbaugh is 2-0 as a head coach against Reid. Both results came when Harbaugh was with the San Francisco 49ers, getting a 24-23 win over Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and a 22-17 victory in 2014 when Reid was in his second season leading the Chiefs.

Stats and stuff

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be making his 100th start. He already has a record 77 wins, one more than Tom Brady and Roger Staubach had through their first 100 starts. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid picked up his 131st win last week in Atlanta. That gave him one more win than he had during his 14-year career with Philadelphia. … Kansas City is 30-9 in September since Reid took over as coach for the 2013 season. … Chiefs WR Rashee Rice had a career-best 12 catches for 110 yards with a TD last week against the Falcons. … TE Travis Kelce has 74 TD receptions and needs three more to pass Tony Gonzalez for the Chiefs record. Kelce also has 77 total TDs and needs seven more to pass Priest Holmes for that franchise record. … Kelce has 915 catches and needs two to pass Gonzalez for the Chiefs record. … C Creed Humphrey has started 54 straight games for Kansas City. He needs to make 11 more starts for the second-longest streak in team history. … Chiefs DT Chris Jones has 76 1/2 sacks. He needs 2 1/2 more to pass Justin Houston for the fourth most since sacks became an official stat in 1982. … Chiefs RB J.K. Dobbins is averaging 7.38 yards per carry, the best mark in the NFL through three weeks with at least 35 carries since 2017. … S Derwin James Jr. will serve a one-game suspension for repeated unnecessary roughness penalties after he was flagged for a hit on Pittsburgh TE Pat Freiermuth. … The Chargers have allowed one touchdown on five red zone possessions (20%), which is second best in the NFL behind the Steelers (1 for 6; 16.7%). … Edge rusher Khalil Mack has 104 sacks. He has brought Mahomes down twice in four games. … Los Angeles has outscored opponents 36-14 in the first half. … Field position was a factor in the Chargers loss to the Steelers. After getting the ball on their 35-yard line in wins against Las Vegas and Carolina, the average Los Angeles drive started at its 24 in Pittsburgh.

Fantasy tip

This game could be a low-scoring matchup, which makes both kickers especially appealing fantasy options. Harrison Butker of the Chiefs and Los Angeles’ Cameron Dicker are each 3 for 3 this season from 40 yards or longer, and SoFi Stadium lends itself to field goals from distance.

