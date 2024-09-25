Rapper Fatman Scoop died of heart disease, medical examiner says
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut state medical examiner's office has determined that hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop died of heart disease. The ruling on the official cause of death comes nearly a month after he collapsed onstage in Hamden on Aug. 30. Fatman Scoop's single "Be Faithful" topped charts in Europe in the early 2000s. He was also known for his contributions to hits by Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and others. His family later posted on Instagram that "the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon on stage and in life."