Netanyahu will address the UN as Israel, bogged down by one war, barrels toward another

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travels to the United Nations this week with no end in sight to the war in Gaza, a conflict with Hezbollah intensifying and his and Israel’s international legitimacy at a low. Netanyahu will head to New York burdened also by what could be an imminent warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court. Netanyahu, a gifted orator, has long viewed speeches from such venerated perches as the optimal way to deliver a message. But aside from a moment in the spotlight, it’s not clear what Netanyahu will achieve with the visit.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.