Local corporation looking to connect with Mexico business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation is looking to bring Sonora and Baja California businesses to Yuma County.

One of the first steps in this process was contracting Carlos Armando Mexia as the corporation's new bi-national representative.

Mexia has previously worked over 12 years in economic development and led over 20 projects in San Luis Rio Colorado that generated over 10,000 jobs.

He will use this prior business experience in Mexico to help bridge the potential connection.

“Having somebody down there and putting all the attention on all the efforts they are doing to attract more businesses to the area and it doesn’t matter if those businesses come to each side of the border," said Mexia.

The corporation's CEO and president, Greg LaVann, explains how Mexico can play a crucial role in Yuma’s economy.

“We’re very interdependent upon Mexico for our economies, for our education, for our infrastructure and we know there are a lot of opportunities in Mexico right now for expansion," said LaVann.

Mexia reveals that both Tijuana and Mexicali are on their radar for future business opportunities.

“A lot of jobs taking care of down there, a lot of products, all of the industries, so I think it’s a matter of being there showing what we have to attract some of those businesses to get across through here," said Mexia.

The corporation hopes to begin these business ventures soon.