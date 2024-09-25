LAFC defeats Sporting KC 3-1 in extra time to win the U.S. Open Cup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Omar Campos and Kei Kamara scored in extra time and Los Angeles FC won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time with a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night.

Olivier Giroud also scored for LAFC, which captured its fourth trophy since starting play in 2018. The club captured Major League Soccer’s Supporters Shield as the top club in the regular season in 2019 and ’22, and then beat the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks to win the MLS Cup in 2022.

It was LAFC’s first appearance in the Open Cup championship and snapped a run of four straight title matches across various competitions without a victory. It was the 109th edition of the Open Cup, the oldest national soccer competition.

By advancing to the finals of the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup, LAFC is on pace to play 46 matches in the regular season. It played in 53 matches last year, including advancing to the final of the CONCACAF Champions League and MLS Cup.

With Wednesday’s win, LAFC is 48-25-21 in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Erik Thommy scored for Sporting KC, which had won four previous Open Cup finals, with the last coming in 2017.

Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia made three saves that helped keep the game scoreless in the first half.

Giroud broke through for LAFC in the 53rd minute, catching Melia out of the goal and beating two defenders.

It was Giroud’s second goal in 10 matches for LAFC since joining the club in early August.

Thommy tied it up in the 60th minute with a blast inside the near post off a cross from Dániel Sallói.

Campos, a second-half substitute, scored in the 102nd from atop the box for his first goal with LAFC.

Kamara, the second-leading goal scorer in MLS history, added an insurance goal on a header in the 109th minute

LAFC is fourth in the Western Conference going into the home stretch of the MLS regular season. Sporting Kansas City will not qualify for the postseason.

