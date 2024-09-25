Judge approves $600 million settlement in fiery Ohio derailment

A federal judge has approved a $600 million class-action settlement involving last year’s disastrous derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Attorneys for the residents and a railroad spokesperson says the judge approved it Wednesday despite the objections of a few residents who questioned the deal. Most residents supported it although a vocal group of objectors questioned whether the deal will provide enough and whether it was rushed through too quickly. The approval will clear the way for payments to start going out quickly. The lawyers previously said they hoped to get the first checks in the mail before the end of the year.

