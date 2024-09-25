It’s time to roll up sleeves for new COVID, flu shots
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fall means it’s time for just about everybody to get up to date on their flu and COVID-19 vaccines. A lot of older adults also need protection against another risky winter virus, RSV. The flu and COVID-19 shots are reformulated yearly to target newer strains, and can be given together. While not perfect, vaccinations are the best bet for avoiding a bad case of flu or COVID-19 this winter. The U.S. recommends those vaccinations for everyone ages 6 months and older. Yet last year, just 45% of adults got a flu vaccination and 23% got a COVID-19 shot.