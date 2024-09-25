Hong Kong court to sentence 2 former Stand News editors in landmark sedition case

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court is set to sentence two former Stand News editors in a landmark sedition case that is widely seen as an indicator of media freedom in a city once known as a beacon of press freedom in Asia. Former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were the first journalists convicted under a colonial-era sedition law since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The now-shuttered news outlet was one of last in Hong Kong that dared to criticize authorities as Beijing cracked down on dissidents following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019. Each faces up to two years in prison.

