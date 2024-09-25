GESD hosts security forum to address social media threats

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school district hosted a security forum to address the social media threats that are happening around Yuma County and statewide.

They also explained how their safety protocol works in cases like the one last week at Southwest Junior High in San Luis, Arizona when the school went on lockdown after reports of a threat.

On Tuesday night, the Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) and the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) shared how they have responded to the recent shooting threats and how parents can help prevent rumors and threats from spreading.

“Any threat that we are receiving, any school shooting threat or any threat we are investigating to the fullest - what we are recommending and encouraging to the parents and school staff is report it to the police department as soon as possible," said SLPD PIO Lt. Emmanuel Botello.

Some of the safety measures addressed during the forum were understanding the threat or rumor, response protocols, communication, coordination, community engagement and prevention. Also establishing good communication between parents and their children.

“To make sure they are in communication with their principal, their teachers and make sure they are aware of their child. Make sure who their child hang out with, and know what they are posting in social media," said GESD Superintendent Lizette Esparza.

In case of a school threat, law enforcement has a protocol in place.

“We are going to form teams, we'll start making entry, we are going to clear rooms, we are going to account for students and we are going to set up perimeters. We are going to everything to ensure the safety of kids, all the students and the safety of the personal of the schools," explained Lt. Botello.

During the forum, parents asked school officials what changes are going to be made in order to increase safety and also shared some possible solutions.

“They have to manage safety like the high schools do. They have to find a way to get grants not only for high schools but also for elementary schools, maybe they can work together to get those grants," said Efren Grijalva, the father of one GESD student.

School officials and law enforcement ask parents and students to report not to repost any school threats so they can be properly investigated.