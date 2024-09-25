Arizona Cardinals DT Justin Jones out for the season with a triceps injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Justin Jones is out for the season after suffering a triceps injury in Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals put Jones on injured reserve Wednesday, and signed veteran Naquan Jones from the team’s practice squad.

Justin Jones signed a three-year deal — which included a reported $19.8 million in guaranteed money — during the offseason and was seen as a vital piece to the team’s rebuild. The 28-year-old started the first three games of the season and had four tackles with one fumble recovery.

“He’ll come back better than ever,” coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday.

The Cardinals were already thin on the defensive line. Rookie Darius Robinson, a first-round pick, suffered a calf injury in the preseason and must miss at least one more game before returning from injured reserve.

Naquan Jones played in four games for the Cardinals last season and had nine tackles.

