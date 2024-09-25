A far-right party is looking for a historic election win in Austria

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s far-right Freedom Party could win a national election for the first time when Austria votes on Sunday. It is tapping into voters’ anxieties about immigration, inflation, Ukraine and other concerns following recent gains for the hard right elsewhere in Europe. Herbert Kickl, a former interior minister and longtime campaign strategist who has led the Freedom Party since 2021, wants to become Austria’s new chancellor. But to achieve that, he would need a coalition partner to command a majority in the lower house of parliament. And a win isn’t certain, with recent polls pointing to a close race.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.