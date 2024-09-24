US Treasury sanctions a chain of ice cream shops and a pharmacy tied to the Sinaloa Cartel
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned a Mexican ice cream shop chain and a local pharmacy used as investments by drug traffickers. Mexican drug cartels often use the proceeds from international drug trafficking to establish businesses, pouring cash into anything from fraudulent timeshare operations to restaurants to launder money. The sanctions come days after the U.S. rejected accusations by Mexico’s President that the U.S. was partly responsible for a surge in cartel warfare that left at least 30 people dead in Sinaloa.