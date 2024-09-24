Two foreign tourists, a baby and his grandmother, are missing after floods hit central Italy

ROME (AP) — Two foreign tourists, a 5-month-old baby and his grandmother, are missing after floods hit Italy’s central Tuscany region. Rescuers searched for the two on Tuesday using divers, rescue dogs and drones. Firefighters say the baby’s parents and grandfather were rescued from a rooftop after the house where they were staying was flooded as Pisa province was battered by torrential rain. They did not specify the family’s nationality. The severe flooding was caused by a local river that broke its banks in central Tuscany.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.