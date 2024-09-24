Trump mixes up the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, during his speech in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has flubbed the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, while going off script during a speech otherwise focused on economic policy, slamming Vice President Kamala Harris for lying about “Charlottestown.” The former president was talking on Tuesday about imposing tariffs and other steps he’d take to bolster U.S. manufacturing during a campaign stop in Savannah, Georgia, when he veered off topic. Trump began arguing that he won the recent debate with Harris, despite GOP claims the moderators were against him. “She didn’t say anything except lies, like bloodbath, like Charlottestown,” Trump said. He didn’t acknowledge the error.

