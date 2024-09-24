NFL upholds Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.’s 1-game suspension

AP Sports Writer

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.’s suspension was upheld by the NFL on Tuesday.

The decision was made by hearing officer Derrick Brooks, who was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union.

James was suspended one game without pay by the NFL on Monday for repeated violations of rules intended to protect players’ health and safety. He has five unnecessary roughness penalties in his last 18 games, the most in the league by a defensive player. All five have involved blows to the head of an opponent with his shoulder or helmet.

According to contract data from the NFL Players Association, the one-game suspension will cost him $708,333 in salary.

Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of football operations, cited the league’s ban on lowering the head and initiating contact with the helmet. Runyan pointed to James’ targeting of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth during the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-10 loss at Pittsburgh as the last straw.

“Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated,” Runyan wrote in a letter to James.

James said after the game that he didn’t ask the referee why he was penalized.

“I’m not here to referee, I’m playing fast and not thinking about a flag,” he said.

The Chargers (2-1) host Kansas City (3-0) on Sunday.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday before the suspension was announced that he wasn’t concerned about James being too aggressive.

“Keep Derwin doing Derwin,” Harbaugh said. “He has found that sweet spot of playing aggressively and within the rules all at the same time. That is what I have noticed.”

The seventh-year safety was also ejected from a Week 16 Monday night game at Indianapolis in 2022 for two personal fouls in three plays in the first half, including hitting Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin with the crown of his helmet.

James was fined $91,027 by the NFL last season for unnecessary roughness penalties and hits to defenseless players.

