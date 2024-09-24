Israel has landed heavy blows on Hezbollah. The victory it seeks could prove elusive

It has been a devastating week for Hezbollah and the people of Lebanon. Bombs hidden in the group’s pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of its members and wounded thousands. An Israeli strike in Beirut killed one of its top commanders, and on Monday, Israel bombed what it said were 1,600 militant sites across large parts of Lebanon, killing hundreds of people. But it remains to be seen whether Israel can translate its tactical achievements into a strategic victory — the return of tens of thousands of its citizens to towns and villages in the north that were evacuated under Hezbollah fire nearly a year ago.

