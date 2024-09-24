Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Israel and Hezbollah are trading strikes again after a massive Israeli bombardment killed nearly 500 people the day before and sent thousands fleeing south Lebanon. Displaced families are sleeping in shelters hastily set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. Those who did not find shelter elsewhere slept in their cars, in parks and on the seaside corniche. The renewed exchange came after Monday’s barrages racked up the highest death toll in any single day in Lebanon since Israel and the Lebanese two sides fought a bruising month-long war in 2006.