Hurricane John strikes Mexico’s southern Pacific coast with ‘life-threatening’ flood potential

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John has struck Mexico’s southern Pacific coast with life-threatening flood potential. John grew from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in hours and came ashore near Punta Maldonado late Monday night with 120 mph winds. John’s rapid intensification made authorities rush to keep pace and warn people of its potential destruction. Mexico’s president was among those urging people to seek higher ground and protect their lives. Hours after landfall, John had weakened to 100 mph winds early Tuesday. The high terrain inland was forecast to weaken the hurricane quickly. Through Thursday, 10 to 20 inches of rain was forecast along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero with more in isolated areas.

