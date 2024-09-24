Dior’s sporty elegance and urban grit opens Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Dior collection took a sporty turn, blending athletic prowess with an urban menace. The Paris show’s stripped-down designs evoked a ’60s sci-fi aesthetic, reminiscent of Star Trek, but with an edge—daring, asymmetrical shapes paired with knee-high boots that flirted with danger. As a live archer launched arrows into a target mid-show, VIPs such as Natalie Portman and French First Lady Brigitte Macron erupted in applause. The performance was a nod to the themes of strength and athleticism that have been central to Chiuri’s collection, inspired in part by the Paris 2024 Olympics.

